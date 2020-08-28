School librarians grow Little Free Library program in Mundelein

Librarians from two Mundelein school districts have teamed up to expand the Little Free Library program in the community. The effort is part of a summer Mundelein Reads Together program to provide students and their families with free literacy activities.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A variety of books are free for the taking at the Little Free Library in Mundelein's Memorial Park.

Working with the Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, librarians from District 75 and 120 filled two Little Free Libraries with books at Gordon Ray Park, 358 Rays Lane, and Memorial Park, 251 N. Pershing Ave. The Fremont Public Library also donated materials for the recently installed libraries, which offer materials for all grade levels.

Unlike other library programs that hold to a "take one, leave one" model, the books from the Little Free Library are free to take and keep.

Washington School's Alisha Potter, Carl Sandburg Middle School's Jessica Rebella, Mechanics Grove School's Rita Washburn, Mundelein High School's Rebecca Plaza and Mundelein Parks Department's Derek Solberg all had a hand in the project.

A family enjoys books from the Little Free Library at Gordon Ray Park in Mundelein. - Courtesy of Mundelein High School District 120

Plaza says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students don't have access to their school's library since the buildings are closed. She said the Little Free Libraries put literacy in all corners of their lives.

"Individuals in the community have installed little free libraries near their homes and, of course, the public library supports literacy in a myriad ways in the community," Plaza said.

"This initiative was an opportunity for the districts to have a presence outside of their buildings -- in a literal sense."

A Little Free Library was recently installed at Memorial Park in Mundelein. Books are free to take and keep. - Courtesy of Mundelein High School District 120

Plans are in place to install libraries, which look like little houses, at Mundelein High School, Carl Sandburg Middle School and Mechanics Grove Elementary School. Washington Elementary School has its own Little Free Library, which was unveiled in 2016 as part of a Rotary Club program.

For more information on the program, visit littlefreelibrary.org.