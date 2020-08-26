New Philharmonic moves first few 2020-21 season concerts online

Kirk Muspratt is the music director and conductor of the New Philharmonic, which is based at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. The New Philharmonic is moving its first two concerts of the 2020-21 season online, with three added performances of "Holiday Sing-Along with the Symphony." Courtesy of McAninch Arts Center

The New Philharmonic is shifting its first two concerts of the 2020-21 season online in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The resident orchestra at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center (MAC) in Glen Ellyn is also adding three streaming online "Holiday Sing-Along with the Symphony" concerts on Dec. 12 and 13.

"Since the audience cannot come to the performances, we will bring the performances to the audience," New Philharmonic music director Kirk Muspratt said in a statement. "These will be full-scale, multicamera productions. There will even be MAC Chat discussions, and downloadable program copy."

According to publicist Ann Fink, the New Philharmonic will film its planned 2020 concerts in advance at College of DuPage's outdoor Lakeside Pavilion. Safety measures for the players and crew will include temperature checks, masks (when possible) and strategic placement of plexiglass shields.

Maestro Kirk Muspratt leads the New Philharmonic in its 2020-21 season, which has been altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first two season concerts will move online, as will three added performances of "Holiday Sing-Along with the Symphony." - Courtesy of McAninch Arts Center

The online season opens with iconic film scores in "The Music of John Williams" on Oct. 24 and 25. The annual New Year's Eve Concert will have three online viewing spots at 2, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

A three-show, $99-per-household subscription package has been created for the online concerts, and includes a subscription of West Suburban Living magazine. The New Philharmonic is tentatively planning to resume live in-person concerts in 2021 depending on COVID-19 protocols. Concerts in 2021 include "An Intimate Night of Opera and Broadway" (Jan. 23-24), "Rachmaninoff Piano Concertos" (March 13-14), "West Side Story" in concert (April 17-18) and "A Salute to Frida" (May 15-16).

