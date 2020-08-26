Best Bets: Chicago Dogs host 'Star Wars' theme night Saturday

"Star Wars Night" returns to Rosemont's Impact Field for a matchup between The Chicago Dogs and the Milwaukee Milkmen on Saturday, Aug. 29. Courtesy of The Chicago Dogs

Space ball

Sci-fi fans who didn't get a chance to dress up for the postponed Wizard World Comic Con this summer can still bring their "Star Wars" gear for a special theme night matchup between the Chicago Dogs and the Milwaukee Milkmen on Saturday. It's one of three games this weekend at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Friday night features live music, while Sunday's game has discounted popcorn and fountain drinks. $9-$85. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com. 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29, and 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30

Suffragette success

Commemorate the 19th Amendment's 100th anniversary by seeing two pop-up exhibits -- "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence" and "Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote" -- at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Free, but advance reservation is required and masks must be worn. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org. Continues through Sunday, Sept. 20

Comedian Calvin Evans performs at Zanies in Chicago. -

Catch up with comedian and actor Calvin Evans ("South Side," "Shameless") when he performs standup comedy sets this weekend at Zanies, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. Seating has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. $30. (312) 337-4027 or zanies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29

The Port Clinton Art Festival returns to downtown Highland Park this weekend. - Courtesy of Amdur Productions

Experience the 37th annual Port Clinton Arts Festival either in person or online this weekend. The art festival features painting, jewelry, photographs and more at the East Metra Station lot, 1700 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. Free, but advance registration is required. VIP priority admission is $10. Face coverings required for all visitors older than 2. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-30

Shout Section Big Band will play a drive-in concert Saturday, Aug. 29, to benefit Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity in Aurora. - Courtesy of FitzGerald's Nightclub

Help support Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity by attending the Drive-in Music Concerts this Saturday featuring the jazzy big band Shout Section, the R&B band R-Gang and the rock band Anthem. The bands will be performing in the ReStore resale outlet parking lot, 2302 W. Indian Trail Road, Aurora. $20-$25 single show per carload; $54-$67 three shows per carload (up to six people per vehicle). (630) 585-5508 or dupagerestore.com/shop-aurora. Shout Section from noon to 2 p.m.; R-Gang from 3 to 5 p.m. and Anthem from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29

Broadway genius

Hear great Broadway songs when Music Theater Works performs the outdoor concert revue "Richard Rodgers' Greatest Hits" this weekend in the east lot of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $28 (200 ticket capacity). (847) 673-6300 or musictheaterworks.com/summerconcert. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29

Elgin Symphony Orchestra music director Andrew Grams appears as part of the virtual Fundraising Gala Sunday. - Courtesy of Masataka Suemitsu

Help out the Elgin Symphony Orchestra via its 70th Anniversary Virtual Auction and Fundraising Gala. The theme is "Honor the Past, Embrace the Future" and features performers such as music director Andrew Grams, Cleveland Orchestra flutist Saeran St. Christopher and more on Sunday. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. Live online event at noon Sunday, Aug. 30

The Naperville Park District's Kite Fly returns Sunday to the grounds of the Frontier Sports Complex in Naperville. - Daily Herald File Photo

Watch professionals fly big and colorful kites or bring your own for the Kite Fly on Sunday on the grounds of the Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Free. (630) 848-5000 or napervilleparks.org. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30