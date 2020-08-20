'Friends' in Chicago: Immersive exhibition opens Oct. 1

Courtesy of Ryan MuirFans of NBC's "Friends" can recreate the sitcom's opening credits when "The Friends Experience" immersive exhibition opens in Chicago Oct. 1.

Courtesy of Ryan MuirVisitors to The "Friends" Experience can recreate moments from the NBC sitcom when the immersive exhibition opens in Chicago Oct. 1.

Courtesy of Boris AppleThe "Friends" Experience, an immersive exhibition where fans of the sitcom can visit the "Friends" fictional haunts, comes to Chicago Oct. 1.

With the much-touted reunion special still in limbo, the best way for "Friends" fans to reconnect with their fave TV characters -- aside from reruns -- is The "Friends" Experience, which arrives in Chicago Oct. 1 at The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 for the immersive event, which recreates 12 rooms the friends occupied over the course of the NBC sitcom's 10 seasons. Visitors can hang out at the Central Perk coffee house, stretch out in Chandler and Joey's recliner or peer over Monica and Rachel's balcony overlooking the Ugly Naked Guy's apartment while adhering to safety precautions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our team has worked diligently to ensure that the experience provides fans of the show with a fun yet safe environment while visiting." said Jonathan Mayers, of exhibition producers Superfly X, in a prepared statement.

Safety protocols include: social distancing, requiring visitors to wear face coverings and submit to temperature checks as well as regular cleaning and sanitizing measures.

The "Friends" Experience also includes a life-size Lego recreation of the coffee shop.

Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, through Jan. 3, 2021. Timed entry tickets are $35. A portion of the ticket price will go to My Block, My Hood, My City, an organization that assists underprivileged young people in Chicago. See friendstheexperience.com for more information.