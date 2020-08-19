Sound check: Drive-in music festivals at Sears Centre, SeatGeek Stadium

Drive-in and dance

Get ready to move as 2GTHR Events brings two big electronic shows to Hoffman Estate's Sears Centre. At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, the Gravedancer Takeover begins, featuring HESH and Bommer, Vampa playing back to back with Al Ross, Level Up with ZIA and an opening set by Axilon. Saturday night, Live & Loud takes over with Loud Luxury, Frank Walker, Cheyenne Giles, Align (Schaumburg producer James Fisher) and GoodSex. State-mandated safety protocols will be in place, including masks for anybody leaving their vehicles to watch the show from outside their cars.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21 and 22, at the west parking lot of the Sears Centre, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Friday night admission is $200 for a car of up to five people; $275 for premium parking in the first four rows. $250 for Saturday night general admission; $275 for premium parking. Tickets and additional information are available at driveinchi.com.

El Nuevo Ejemplo headlines the Los De Chicago musical showcase at GeekSeat Stadium Saturday, Aug. 22. - Courtesy of El Nuevo Ejemplo

This weekend, Chicago Drive-In hosts the Los De Chicago Concert, an all-day (and well into the night) music festival putting eight of the top area and regional Latino bands on stage at Bridgeview's SeatGeek Stadium parking lot. The afternoon starts when the gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, when guests can mingle (socially distanced, of course) around their cars and enjoy concessions and gorgeous views. The music starts at 3 p.m. with a set by Herencia Zacatecana, followed by Los Orejones at 4 p.m., Los K-Bros at 5 p.m., Bandena at 6 p.m., a DJ set (TBA) at 7 p.m., Banda Enkantadora at 8 p.m., Codigo Verde at 9:30 p.m., with El Nuevo Ejemplo closing out the concert from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m. But wait, there's more. Guests can also enjoy a midnight movie screening of "La Bamba." Cars will be parked 12 feet apart, and masks must be worn outside of the vehicle for everybody's safety.

1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $125 per car up to five guests; $25 per guest for additional people; $200 for preferred viewing in the first five rows. chicagodrivein.com.

Adela and Dan on the road

Adela and Dan, hosts of the Underbelly Hours radio show out of Elmhurst College (WRSE 88.7FM) and AUX Audio podcasts, present Concerts on Wheels, a roving musical showcase heading around the suburbs over the next two weekends. From noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, the show -- featuring Daniel Cortez, Isaiah Eby, Big Fans Acoustic, Dan and a classical performance by Heidi Pohl, Allison and Adela -- will head to parks in Elmhurst. On Saturday, Aug. 29, the show will round up Adela, Dan, Demi Proutsos (from WONC 89.1 FM's Local Chaos radio show at Naperville's North Central College) and Sam Nelms (of Furlough) as they tour through Wheaton. Due to crowd limits and public health concerns, it's recommended that fans join the virtual streams throughout each afternoon. All performances will benefit the NAACP of DuPage County, which is spearheading an effort to bring voter registration to areas lacking in the resources to make that a priority, and Enchanted Backpack, which brings school supplies to underserved schools around the area. Donations will be accepted on site or virtually at the Concert on Wheels gofundme page.

- Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Groove-rock band Rotten Mouth plays under the stars on Woodstock's downtown square this weekend.

Get some outside time with your family and neighbors (just not TOO close!), as Chicago and Woodstock-based groove-rock band Rotten Mouth plays a free live show on the historic Woodstock Square. The jams will be fun, dirty and loud -- brought to you by Josh Guelzow, Ryan Wade and Clay and Chris Mutert -- and the snacks and drinks will be available for purchase courtesy of Ethereal Confections and Winestock Market and Lounge.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Free, but concessions will be available for sale. Watch facebook.com for more information.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). Brian also keeps tabs on the local music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.