Cinemark to reopen suburban movie theaters starting Friday

Cinemark Theatre at Seven Bridges in Woodridge is one of two suburban Cinemark theaters opening Friday. The rest will open Tuesday. Daily Herald file photo

Cinemark will reopen its suburban movie theaters in the coming days and will feature reduced ticket prices to try to tempt movie fans back inside.

Opening Friday, Aug. 21, are Cinemark Melrose Park and Cinemark at Seven Bridges in Woodridge. Opening Tuesday, Aug. 25, are Century Stratford Square in Bloomingdale, Century 16 Deer Park, Cinemark Tinseltown USA in North Aurora and Cinemark Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee.

The chain, shuttered for months because of the pandemic, will feature ticket prices of $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors for a short time. Additionally. those looking to control who is joining them in the theater can host a private screening of a film for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

According to a Cinemark news release, the new health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will include deep cleanings of the facility, staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing and mandatory face masks for guests that will only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditorium. There will be hand-sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipes available.

The theaters will also be using new air filters in their HVAC systems to trap microscopic particles. And the amount of fresh air will be increased in each building's HVAC systems, according to a news release.

Cinemark's announcement comes after AMC's announcement last week that the chain would open several theaters starting Thursday, Aug. 20.