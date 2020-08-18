Navy Pier to close after Labor Day until possibly spring because of pandemic losses

Socially distanced outdoor performances at Navy Pier's Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park were offered by the popular Chicago tourist attraction in response to the coronavirus. Courtesy of Heidi Zieger Photography/Navy Pier

Navy Pier's Miller Lite Beer Garden was one of a few outdoor venues for performers following the attraction's reopening in June after the initial coronavirus lockdown began in March. Courtesy of James Richard IV/Navy Pier

Chicago's Navy Pier, one of the top tourist attractions in Illinois, will temporarily close down from Sept. 8 until the spring of 2021.

The pier-wide closure after Labor Day affects more than 70 small local businesses, and is an effort to limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For 2020, Navy Pier's projected deficit is $20 million.

"While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago's most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner in a statement. "This decision will also help preserve the future of the many on-site businesses, which continue to face hardships of their own as a result of the pandemic."

Navy Pier partially reopened on June 10 following a state and city-ordered closure put in place on March 16. But many primary sources of revenue were not available. Anchors including the Centennial Wheel, the Chicago Children's Museum and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater have remained closed. Private events, consumer and trade shows were also canceled.

Since 2011, Navy Pier has operated as a nonprofit organization. Navy Pier maintains facilities on publicly owned property, but it does not receive any tax dollars to support operating costs. The loss of tourism has heavily impacted Navy Pier's operational income.

Public access to the pier's outdoor spaces, including Polk Bros Park and North and South Docks, will also be limited or prohibited during the closure.

Navy Pier plans to reopen in spring 2021, pending the status of the pandemic.

For more information, visit navypier.org.