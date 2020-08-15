5 new films and TV shows with suburban stars coming your way

Lamorne Morris, a former resident of Glen Ellyn, stars in the new Hulu show "Woke." It begins streaming on Sept. 9. Courtesy of Hulu

If everything had gone as planned this fall, you'd have been able to see Wheaton's Andi Matichak return to play Jamie Lee Curtis' granddaughter in "Halloween Kills." That horror film got pushed off -- until fall of 2021.

Other films have been shuffled around as well in light of the pandemic.

As it stands in mid-August, there are still a few films and TV shows featuring local stars ready to air in the next couple of months.

Unless they get delayed, that is.

Here's a look at five big- and small-screen works still on the schedule as of now.

Jim Gaffigan, right, stars with Ethan Hawke in the film biopic "Tesla." - Courtesy of IFC Films

'Tesla'

Starring: Jim Gaffigan of Elgin and Barrington

What we know: Gaffigan plays George Westinghouse to Ethan Hawke's Nikola Tesla in a biopic that sounds anything but conventional. (Picture Tesla and rival Thomas Edison getting into an ice cream fight, and a woman in 19th-century garb consulting her MacBook.)

The movie is set for release in both theaters and on-demand Friday, Aug. 21.

'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Starring: Beck Bennett of Wilmette

What we know: The most excellent Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back, and they must write a song to save the universe. Yes, the universe. Bennett plays Ted's brother.

The movie is set for release in both theaters and on-demand Aug. 28.

'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

Starring: Melanie Chandra of Buffalo Grove

What we know: This is a live-action adaptation of Norman Bridwell's children's books about a massive red pooch and his human pal, Emily Elizabeth.

The current release date is Nov. 13.

TV

'Growing Belushi'

Starring: Jim Belushi of Wheaton

What we know: The actor/comedian welcomes viewers to his latest venture -- a marijuana farm in southern Oregon -- for a new reality TV series. The network bills it this way: "As they navigate the many challenges of this newly legalized industry, Jim and his ragtag team of farmers have an opportunity to follow their passion and find success in something they believe in. Joined by his cousin Chris and with appearances from Dan Aykroyd, Judy Belushi and a cast of misfits (including Jim's own family), as well as a musical appearance by The Blues Brothers, 'Growing Belushi' will take Discovery's audiences inside Jim's world and show the incredible effort it takes to build a legal cannabis operation."

The show is scheduled to premiere at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, on Discovery.

Starring: Lamorne Morris of Glen Ellyn

What we know: The "New Girl" star plays a Black cartoonist whose life is changed when he has an encounter with police in a timely comedy. Expect some animated sequences along with the live action.

The series begins streaming Sept. 9 on Hulu.