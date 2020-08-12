Jazz Showcase owner Joe Segal dies
Joe Segal, the Chicago impresario who promoted jazz for more than seven decades, died Monday at 94, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Mr. Segal, whose love affair with jazz saw him bring the greats and up-and-comers alike to dozens of Chicago venues before settling into his latest club, the Jazz Showcase's current home at Dearborn Station in the South Loop, had been in failing health.
He died listening to his idol, saxophone legend Charlie "Bird" Parker, according to his son Wayne Segal, who operates the club and was with him at St. Joseph Hospital.
