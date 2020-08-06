Big screen blockbusters coming to a Walmart parking lot near you

Beginning Aug. 14, Walmart parking lots in Aurora, Batavia, DeKalb, Elgin, Huntley, St. Charles and Streamwood will transform into drive-in theaters showing such family favorites like "Wonder Woman"; "The Goonies"; "Space Jam" and "The Wizard of Oz" among others. Renderings courtesy of Walmart

It didn't take long for word of Walmart's drive-in film series to spread. And once it did, reservations for the retail giant's parking lot screenings sold out within hours.

That includes stores in Aurora, Batavia, DeKalb, Elgin, Huntley, St. Charles and Streamwood, which are among the Walmart locations participating in the event running Aug. 14 through Oct. 21.

Created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival, the Walmart Drive-in is free, but reservations are required for the contact-free, physically distanced event to take place in 160 Walmart parking lots around the country. Information on films, dates, participating stores and reservations is available at TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve," Walmart chief customer service officer Janey Whiteside said in a prepared statement.

Drew Barrymore will serve as virtual host for the screenings and will appear in person at a yet to be announced location. Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz will also make surprise virtual or in-person appearances at select showings.

Featured movies include blockbusters "Black Panther," "Wonder Woman" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"; family fare including "Space Jam," "The Goonies," "The Wizard of Oz" and "Friday Night Lights"; fantasies "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Ghostbusters" along with animated favorites "The Iron Giant" and "The Lego Movie."

Short films including "Brooklyn Breeze," "CROW: The Legend," "Looney Tunes' Boo!" and "Marooned" will be screened before the main feature.

The parking lots open at 6 p.m. Screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. No late entry allowed and filmgoers must wear face coverings when outside of their vehicles.