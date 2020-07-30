Dining events: CityGate Grille offering Thirsty Thursday Zoom cocktail classes

Thirsty Thursday

Ever wonder how bartenders perfectly mix drinks? Now is your chance to learn with CityGate Grille's new Thirsty Thursday virtual cocktail classes led by bar manager Pierce Lueders. He'll be leading the classes at 5 p.m. every Thursday in August on Zoom. On Aug. 6, learn how to make Fruit Forward drinks such as a strawberry mojito, blueberry/watermelon and tequila and "Two to Mango." The Aug. 13 class features Cocktails in Pop Culture, including Orange Whip ("The Blues Brothers"), White Russian ("The Big Lebowski") and French 75 ("Casablanca"). Hopes for Tailgating is the theme for Aug. 20, with drinks such as basil lemonade, BeerGarita and Bloody Mary. The series finishes with KISS (Keep It Simple, Silly!) on Aug. 27, with a side car, daiquiri and Tom Collins. Classes cost $45 each or $144 for the series and include the Zoom link and all the ingredients needed to mix three drinks per class. Advance registration is required. Registration for the series ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Registration for individual classes closes at 5 p.m. on the Wednesday before each class. Those who register must verify that they are 21 or older; a valid ID must be shown at kit pickup, which will be available between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/event.

Restaurant Rally

Visit Lake County wants everyone to go out to dinner this next week in Lake County to support the first Lake County Restaurant Rally, which will help local establishments feeling the economic effects of the pandemic. More than 80 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be participating and offering specials and entertainment from Friday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 9. For details, see visitlakecounty.org/restaurant-rally.

Diners can once again order a ramen burger at the reopened Tokio Pub in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Tokio Pub is back and ready to serve guests with limited capacity in the dining room and on the all-season patio. Diners will once again be able to dine on hand-rolled sushi, ramen, the ramen burger and Japanese Hot Rock from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Carryout and delivery also are available.

Tokio Pub is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/.

Owner John Macrito is transforming the former Corkscrew Pointe in McHenry into Grinders Ale House. - Courtesy of John Macrito

The time is right for change, says owner John Macrito, who is transforming the former Corkscrew Pointe in McHenry into Grinders Ale House. Besides a new name, Macrito is changing up the menu to serve a variety of grinders featuring 11 premium meats and an array of cheese and bread options that will range in price from $5.95 to $8.95. Plus, there will be 16 craft beers on tap. The interior is also getting revamped: A former game room is being transformed into a dining room overlooking the Fox River. Weather-permitting, diners can head outside to the riverfront deck, too. The kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting Saturday, Aug. 1. Carryout will be available.

Grinders Ale House is at 1402 N. Riverside Drive, McHenry, (815) 578-8360, facebook.com/.

Recent closures

• Olde North Pancake House near West Chicago has closed its doors after 57 years in business, bringing a history of family traditions to a nostalgic end. "COVID-19 is something we're just not able to overcome," said second-generation owner Rick Horan. The family restaurant's last day in business was Sunday.

• At the close of business last Saturday, barbecue restaurant Rack House Kitchen and Tavern, at 222 E. Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights, closed its doors for the final time. The economic impact of COVID-19 was too great, according to the owners, who announced the closing on Facebook. "We appreciate all of our amazing customers that got us this far, and all of our loyal staff for sticking with us until the end," they wrote. "It has been a great pleasure serving you for the past 8 years while creating memories that will last a lifetime."

• Send restaurant news, events and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.