Daily Herald Cruise Night revved up for Aug. 5 return

It's been a wild and wacky summer. But if there's one thing to bring out smiles, it's getting back to gathering with friends and fellow auto enthusiasts at a classic car cruise night.

Although a tad delayed from our usual summer launch, I'm pleased to announce Daily Herald Cruise Nights are revved up and returning for 2020. Clear your calendars now for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, as we set up shop and welcome you to join us at a new location: Bloomingdale Court, at the corner of Army Trail and Schmale roads, Bloomingdale.

Taking in glistening chrome, Detroit iron and the joys of the open road is a surefire way to get over lingering quarantine blues. Besides that, there's tons of car chat to catch up on. I personally can't wait to connect with gear heads and see and hear the progress they made on all kinds of wheeled projects during the last few months. As if that wasn't enough, did you hear? Ford's Bronco is back!

This 1955 Studebaker was on display at a previous Daily Herald Cruise Night. The event returns Wednesday, Aug. 5, to Bloomingdale Court. - Courtesy of Matt Avery

Some familiar furry faces will be returning to the event in the form of four-legged friends from the LCC Kare 9 Military Ministry. The organization, based in Northbrook, features a team of trained veteran handlers and Golden Retrievers who visit places such as VFWs, VA hospitals and homes of veterans to spread joy. The organization, which is completely supported by donors, is needed during uncertain times like this. To help them carry on their work, the cruise night will include raffle prizes with proceeds benefiting LCC Kare 9 Military Ministry. If you've never had to pleasure of meeting the pooches, they're quite easy to spot, marked by wagging tails, camo vests and an ever-present welcoming attitude.

Also joining in on the cruise night fun will be a variety of food trucks serving up treats, including Rockford-based Olivo Taco. On-site tunes will be provided by the 94.7-WLS team. And I'll be there to award the Matt Avery's Pick trophy.

The event is free to the public with ample parking nearby in surrounding mall lots. To ensure safety and to comply with local orders, social distancing and masks will be required for all attendees. To help give some elbow room, the show vehicles will be spaced out. For details, see events.dailyherald.com/cruise-nights-is-back-for-2020/.