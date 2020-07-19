Book an appointment to browse new Geneva library

An outdoor reading space at the new Geneva Public Library on Seventh Street. Courtesy of Gail Gaboda

The new Geneva Public Library has a variety of meeting and reading areas. Courtesy of Gail Gaboda

The new 57,000-square-foot Geneva Public Library at 227 S. Seventh St. opened its doors this week "by reservation." It features 76 off-street parking spaces and drive-up convenience. Courtesy of Gail Gaboda

The new Geneva Public Library offers a variety of meeting areas, including this "Collaboration Zone." Courtesy of Gail Gaboda

We've walked by the new Geneva Public Library at 227 S. Seventh St. with much curiosity as to when -- and how -- it might open.

The library opened its doors this week "by reservation," meaning those who want to browse, check out materials or use the computers have to book one-hour appointments to do so.

This arrangement helps library personnel assure social distancing and keeping everyone safe.

Library officials and patrons have to hope the state doesn't get overwhelmed again with virus cases to the point it may have to close again.

But for now, the library is open for all (who sign up) to get a good look-see. Those who have shared their first impressions on Facebook have provided glowing reports.

Natural light brightens the stacks at the new Geneva Public Library. - Courtesy of Gail Gaboda

For information, call (630) 232-0780 or visit gpld.org.

Some baseball history:

This may be hard to believe, but there was a time when a sports editor (that would be me) writing for a weekly newspaper had enough time and interest to write about some of the championship games taking place during the St. Charles Baseball Program and park district summer leagues.

It's the kind of thing you did more than 40 years ago, as I would unfold my lawn chair at a good spot at the Haines Middle School fields and watch with much delight.

The new Geneva Public Library at 227 S. Seventh St. boasts a variety of reading areas, an exhibit space, and outdoor reading space. - Courtesy of Gail Gaboda

With that still fresh in memory, it caught my attention when the baseball program and park district presented its first recognition plaque in the 67-year history of the program on July 13.

The award went to players from the 2017 14-and-under travel team, which won the championship at the Cal Ripken Experience tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., that year.

All youth sports leagues have had to alter their approach this year, but it seems certain that the St. Charles Baseball Program and others like it will be around for years to come.

Had the vision:

It's not like we had a crystal ball, and we certainly aren't making a pitch to be city commercial planners. But my wife and I did find it interesting that, nearly a year ago, when walking past the empty BMO Harris Bank building on Main Street in downtown St. Charles, we agreed that this would be a perfect site for some type of housing or restaurants.

The Friends of the Library's Book Nook at the new Geneva Public Library. - Courtesy of Gail Gaboda

Now, the city is hearing early pitches from developers Curt and Conrad Hurst, owners of Frontier Development, that include the potential for those exact things. It's a terrific spot right on the river, so there's really nothing surprising about this sort of vision.

Those same property owners purchased the Arcada Theatre building and adjacent properties and are helping Ron Onesti's plans to transform that whole corner into a grand entertainment venue.

When considering the historic Hotel Baker is just down the street, it's safe to say St. Charles city and business planners have indeed known which direction to go in terms of bringing a new era to the downtown to complement its most precious history.

Now, we just need to get rid of the coronavirus so we can go to these places.

dheun@sbcglobal.net