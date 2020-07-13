Feder: Mancow parties with Roger Stone after Trump commutes sentence

When Chicago radio personality Erich Mancow Muller flew down to Florida last week he thought he'd be attending a pity party for his friend Roger Stone, who was set to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress and witness intimidation.

But thanks to a last-minute commutation Friday, it turned into a high-spirited celebration for the Republican political operative and former adviser to President Donald Trump.

In a series of fundraisers last year, the morning host on Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, raised more than $100,000 for Stone's defense.

