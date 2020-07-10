Ravinia Festival names new president/CEO

Jeffrey P. Haydon, who led the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in New York, has been named the new president and CEO of Ravinia Festival in Highland Park.

Ravinia Chairman Don Civgin made the announcement Friday morning.

"Ravinia's reputation for presenting outstanding performances by the world's greatest artists means that we can attract top talent not just to our stages but also to our staff and leadership," Civgin said in a news release. "Jeff's successful career in the arts reflects Ravinia's values and shows he can lead an organization through growth and change."

Haydon will replace Welz Kauffman who is leaving in September after 20 years with the popular summer concert venue.

"I am honored to be asked to lead the Ravinia Festival," Haydon said in a news release. "Ravinia's international artistic reputation, legendary live-music experience, beautiful park, training of the next generation of artists, and local community impact with children provide an ideal opportunity to further inspire the world through music."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Ravinia's 2020 concert season, but RaviniaTV shares performances every Friday online at YouTube. Visit ravinia.org for more information.