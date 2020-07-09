Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee to open for members July 20; everyone else July 27

Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens for an abbreviated summer season July 20 for park members and season pass holders. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America, 2019

The Hurricane Harbor water park next to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will open to park members and season pass holders for a preview week from July 20 to July 26, officials announced Thursday.

The water park will open for the general public starting July 27.

All guests must use the park's new online reservation system at sixflags.com/reserve and select the date and time they wish to visit. Park officials say the new system will help manage attendance and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.

Members and season pass holders may make online reservations beginning Friday.

Other safety features touted by officials Thursday include a new thermal scanning system that will check incoming guests' body temperature and act as a touch-free metal detector. The park will also have trained and dedicated cleaning teams and expanded mobile food ordering, according to park officials.

Officials at Hurricane Harbor water parks in Gurnee and Rockford announced last week they had begun hiring lifeguards and other employees in preparation to open for an abbreviated summer season after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Restore Illinois team said that water parks may begin opening under Phase 4.