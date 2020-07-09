Feder: The Drive's Bob Stroud on Radio Hall of Fame ballot

Photo courtesy Todd RosenbergBob Stroud, the legendary musicologist who's been celebrating the roots of rock 'n' roll on Chicago radio for four decades, has been nominated for induction in the Radio Hall of Fame.

Bob Stroud, one of Chicago radio's most knowledgeable and respected authorities on rock music for 40 years, has been nominated for induction in the Radio Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes.

The top-rated midday star and host of the long-running "Rock 'n Roll Roots" on Hubbard Radio classic WDRV 97.1-FM is one of 24 nominees in six categories announced today.

Chicago's only other nominee is "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!," the NPR comedy-quiz show produced by Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

Winners will be announced August 17.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.