Dining events: Guzman y Gomez's $2 tacos, Shaw's Lobster Festival and more

Dine on French favorites such as seafood bouillabaisse July 10 to 14 at Mon Ami Gabi to fete Bastille Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Tacos are only $2 from Friday, July 10, through the end of the month at Guzman y Gomez in Naperville. Courtesy of Guzman y Gomez

Tacos for $2?!

Sounds too good to be true, right? Starting Friday, July 10, Guzman y Gomez will be offering $2 tacos through the end of July. Now you can try a variety of flavors -- grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, flank steak, tofu ranchero, slow-cooked beef or sautéed vegetables with guac -- for less. Each taco comes topped with house-blend salsa, pico de gallo, Australian Jack cheese and a lime wedge.

Guzman y Gomez is at 1519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457-5991, guzmanygomez.com/us/.

Try tri-color profiteroles for dessert July 10 to 14 at Mon Ami Gabi in Oak Brook and Chicago. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Where has the summer gone already? Bastille Day is almost here, and both Mon Ami Gabi locations will be celebrating with limited-time specials Friday through Tuesday, July 10-14. Try French favorites such as chilled gazpacho with avocado and basil oil, crispy frog legs, classic seafood bouillabaisse, and tri-color profiteroles with blueberry sorbet and vanilla and strawberry ice cream. Make reservations now as distanced dine-in seats are limited. The specials also can be ordered for carryout or delivery.

Mon Ami Gabi is at 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, and 2300 N. Lincoln Park West, Chicago, (773) 348-8886, monamigabi.com/.

New menu items

With the reopening of Old Town Pour House in Naperville and Oak Brook come some new menu items on the special limited Reopening Menu. Try the new queso dip (hot chorizo, pepper jack cheese sauce, queso fresco, green onions, micro cilantro and corn tortilla chips) for $10, smoked cheddar mac n' cheese (grilled chicken, bacon lardons, smoked cheddar cheese sauce, cavatappi and smoked cheddar cheese) for $16, Tex-Mex mac n' cheese (spicy chorizo, roasted jalapeño, pepper jack cheese sauce, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro and cavatappi) for $14, and rigatoni (Italian sausage, Roma tomatoes, basil, peas, goat cheese, tomato cream and rigatoni; gluten-free pasta available) for $16.

Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

The Lobster BLT is just one of many lobster options available during Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg's annual Lobster Festival July 12 to 19. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Craving lobster? You're in luck as Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg's annual Lobster Festival returns Sunday through Sunday, July 12-19. To get the party started, live music will be playing on the patio from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, so you can enjoy some tunes while noshing on starters such as lobster tacos for $19 or lobster and avocado maki roll for $17. Or dine on entrees such as the Lobster BLT featuring Maine lobster, mighty vine tomatoes, lettuce and bacon on toasted brioche with french fries and coleslaw for $26; lobster linguine for $32; lobster boil (1.5-pound Maine lobster, sweet corn, red potatoes and coleslaw) for $49; or the blue crab stuffed lobster for $59. The specials will be available in the main dining room, oyster bar and on the patio for lunch or dinner. If you'd prefer to do carryout, order a Lobster Boil To Go through Tock. The package includes Parker House rolls, lobster bisque, whole Maine lobsters with two ears of corn on the cob, red potatoes, coleslaw and Key lime pie. It's $120 for two or $230 for four.

Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/menu/lobster-festival-2020/.

Dacquoise au chocolat is one of the new desserts available at the recently reopened Aboyer in Winnetka. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

Aboyer: Chef Michael Lachowicz's relaxed French restaurant Aboyer welcomes back diners with a new menu and safety guidelines. New appetizers include foie gras ($14), duck pate campagne clasique ($18), sautéed prawns and PEI mussels ($22), chilled heirloom tomato soup with a petite croque madame ($16) and more. Main courses include sautéed Faroe Island salmon over chilled lobster salpicon ($32), poulet rôti chasseur ($32), dry-aged prime filet mignon au poivre ($42) and duo of grilled Catalpa Grove Farms porterhouse lamb chops ($40). Sweet treats include dacquoise au chocolat ($14) and vanilla-mascarpone panna cotta ($14). Another change: Aboyer has expanded into the entire north part of the building that once housed Silencieux to increase spacing between tables. Indoor dining hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Outdoor seating at Le Patio Aboyer is available from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Curbside carryout is still available featuring the regular menu and special weekend meal kits. Aboyer is located at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 331-4100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer.

The Chocolate Sanctuary: After being closed during the pandemic, the cocoa-inspired Gurnee restaurant reopens Wednesday with new hours: 3:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for brunch. Reservations are highly recommended. It's located at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

