Pop-up drive-in theaters are a fix for social-distanced moviegoing

Jack Black, left, and Karen Gillan starred in "Jumanji: The Next Level." The film shares a double bill with the 1984 version of "Ghostbusters" at the Elgin Cinema through Thursday, July 9. Courtesy of Sony

Jonathan Ke Quan, Sean Astin and Corey Feldman starred in "The Goonies." The 1985 Steven Spielberg adventure film is screened as a drive-in feature at Loft 21 in Lincolnshire at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Matthew Broderick starred in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." The 1986 blockbuster is screened as a drive-in feature at Loft 21 in Lincolnshire at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 10. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Mowgli (Neel Sethi), right, and Baloo the bear (Bill Murray) star in "The Jungle Book." The 2016 Disney blockbuster is part of a double bill with "Deadpool" at the McHenry Outdoor Theater until Thursday, July 9. Courtesy of Disney

Marcus Cinema in Elgin shows drive-in double features from its parking lot throughout the summer. Courtesy of Marcus Cinema

McHenry Outdoor Theater owner Scott Dehn couldn't believe his eyes when he opened for the season on May 8.

The last-remaining Chicago-area drive-in movie theater reopened with a "prehistoric" pairing of the 1990s films "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park."

"My capacity had to be lowered to 350 cars due to the COVID-19 rules, which is cool, but there were well over 1,000 trying to get in," Dehn said. "I highly doubt that 'The Flintstones' had that kind of premiere when it originally came out in 1994."

Save for one rain date, Dehn said the McHenry Outdoor Theater has been at capacity since reopening. Dehn attributes the crowds to a pent-up demand for people to get out, even if it is for older movies that could be streamed from home.

So it's no surprise that other venues would turn to pop-up movie drive-ins as a safer, socially distant way to attract audiences.

The Marcus Theatres chain jumped aboard, with the Elgin Cinema able to host 93 vehicles in its adjacent parking lot. Nightly double bills include pairings of "Ghostbusters" with "Jumanji: The Next Level" through July 9, and "Inside Out" with "Black Panther" from July 10 to 16.

Stadium-sized parking lots were also lures for the newly created Chicago Drive-In Theatres. This company erected temporary drive-ins starting last month at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview (formerly Toyota Park) and Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Smaller venues are also getting in the drive-in game.

"We have a beautiful property, so why not use this outdoor space to provide live music and a great movie?" said Jazmine Gonzalez, owner of Loft 21 in Lincolnshire.

On Friday evenings in July, the renovated party venue (formerly a Cubby Bear sports bar) screens family-friendly films such as "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "The Goonies." There's also a DJ playing before the movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

"We've been really creative in finding ways to support our business, but also give families an opportunity to still celebrate, and be socially distant and safe," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez hopes that the drive-in experiment works and that audiences follow safety protocols of wearing masks outside of their vehicles.

The Woodfire Tavern in Long Grove recently experimented with a drive-in movie in its parking lot. But manager Bill Feldgreber said there were difficulties with sightlines and vehicle exhaust issues from people tuning in for the radio audio and running their air-conditioning.

Woodfire is now experimenting with a reconfigured "Parking Lot Party" set for Wednesday, July 8. It includes a screening of "American Graffiti" redirected toward the restaurant's outdoor patio section. People are invited to bring their own lawn chairs, and to buy food and drinks from the restaurant.

"At this point, it's just free -- come and enjoy it," Feldgreber said. "It's a way to get out."

Stand-alone drive-ins have been on the decline over the last 25 years. But rather than seeing pop-up drive-in theaters as competition, Dehn of the McHenry Outdoor Theater feels they are actually beneficial.

"Anything that keeps drive-in cinemas at the top of minds for potential customers is great," said Dehn, who is also planning drive-in concerts and comedy shows this season. "That can only be good for the revival of something that I think is important to the movie industry."