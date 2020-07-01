 

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor to reopen this summer

  • Hurricane Harbor Water Park at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is set to reopen this summer.

    Hurricane Harbor Water Park at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is set to reopen this summer. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 7/1/2020 2:35 PM

Officials at Hurricane Harbor Water Park in Gurnee have begun hiring lifeguards and other employees in preparation for opening for an abbreviated summer season.

Six Flags Great America officials announced Wednesday they have received word from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Restore Illinois team that water parks may begin opening.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Our full-time team is now back on property and working to implement our comprehensive reopening safety plan so that we can welcome guests to Hurricane Harbor Chicago (in Gurnee) and Hurricane Harbor Rockford soon," park spokeswoman Caitlin Kepple said in a release Wednesday.

Kepple said the opening date will be released soon.

There was no information immediately available about when or if the main Great America amusement park will reopen this summer.

