Grayslake Summer Days Festival canceled because of COVID-19

Luke Valosky of Grayslake plays a basketball game during a previous Summer Days festival in Grayslake. The annual event was canceled by organizers on Wednesday because of the global pandemic. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

The annual Grayslake Summer Days Festival, which was to also celebrate the village's 125th anniversary of incorporation and include the annual hot air balloon festival, has been canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival was scheduled to run Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15.

"The health and safety of our volunteers, attendees and the entire Grayslake community is our number one priority," Summer Days Chairman Gregory Koeppen said. "As we enter Phase 4, the 50 person limit makes it impossible to hold an event as large as Summer Days. We could not in good conscience plan and deliver the festival and parade our residents have come to expect while ensuring everyone's safety in the current conditions."

Koeppen said the festival's sponsors, bands and vendors have been extremely understanding with the cancellation.

"We planned a year filled with family events to commemorate our 125th. The good news is we get an extra year to continue planning as we celebrate our 125th plus one in 2021," Koeppen said. "I guarantee there isn't a town in America that will ever have a 126th anniversary celebration like we have planned for Grayslake."