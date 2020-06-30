Dining events: Patio Party, pop-up dinner and sweet treats for the 4th

Start off the Fourth of July weekend with new fireworks-inspired doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Patio Party

To start July 4 weekend, Garibaldi's Italian Eatery in Hoffman Estates is throwing a Summer Kickoff Patio Party from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 3, featuring live music from Keith and Friends Band. Plus, there will be classic cars, Italian ice samples and food for purchase. There will be social distancing, plus wear a face covering and bring a chair.

Garibaldi's Italian Eatery is at 2346 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 884-8663, garibaldis.com/.

'Cue it up

Have a taste for some 'cue? Roselle-based Head's Red BBQ is hosting its first summer barbecue pop-up dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Wolfden Brewing Company, 112 W. Lake St., Bloomingdale. Dine on specialties such as barbecue pork belly, barbecue brisket and three cheese mac & cheese. For details, see headsredbbq.com/ or wolfdenbrewing.com/.

Summer Garden opens

Santo Cielo in downtown Naperville recently opened Summer Garden in the former Midici space below Santo Cielo. Stop by to enjoy a glass of wine or sangria, a frozen spritzer or a beer while noshing on cheese, charcuterie, oysters, shrimp or a few specials from sister restaurant Quiubo on the patio overlooking Imburgia fountain and the DuPage River. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Walk-ins only.

Santo Cielo is at 123 Water St., Naperville, stcielo.com/.

Welcome Obscurity

In the mood for a new brew or cocktail? Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead opened July 1 in downtown Elburn, serving up cocktails (Blackberry Thyme Spritzer, Brown Derby, The Smoke Pickle-back Martini and Berry Basil Gin), beer/meadtails (honeycomb, blueberry seltzer and beermosa) and smoked cocktails (Smoked Raspberry Peach Whiskey Smash, Smoked Old Fashioned and Smoked Jalapeño Margarita). If you get hungry, they'll be serving homemade barbecue, sides, salads, snacks, grinders and desserts.

Obscurity Brewing is at 113 W. North St., Elburn, drinkobscurity.com/.

Indoughpendence Day

Start off your July 4 weekend with new festive doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. Try the Patriotic Sprinkles (original glazed dipped in white icing and topped with red, white and blue sprinkles), the Strawberry Sparkler (original filled with strawberries and Kreme filling that's dipped in red icing and decorated with star sprinkles), Original Filled Freedom Ring (original filled with original Kreme with a flag decoration and star sprinkles) or the Firework (original glazed dipped in blue icing then drizzled with red and white icing and topped with blue raspberry flavored popping candy). They're available now for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme is at 412 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, plus locations in Chicago, Homewood, Evergreen Park and Hillside. krispykreme.com/.

New sweets

If you have a sweet tooth, pay attention: Yard House recently added two new desserts to its menu. The carrot cake comes frosted with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar for ($7.95) while the three-layer chocolate cake features dark chocolate, fudge frosting, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce for $8.95.

Yard House is at 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/.

Saying thanks

CityGate Grille is thanking first responders -- health care workers, fire, police and EMT/paramedics -- with 25% off when dining at the Naperville restaurant or when ordering on the website using the code FRONTLINE. Work ID must be shown at pickup or to your server when dining in.

CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/.

