A song to make you smile: 'Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That' by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs in 2016 at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" by Dolly Parton, released in 1989.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.