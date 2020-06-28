A song to make you smile: 'Don't Bring Me Down' by Electric Light Orchestra

Jeff Lynne from Electric Light Orchestra performs in 2016 at the Glastonbury festival in Somerset, England. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Don't Bring Me Down" by Electric Light Orchestra, released in 1979.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.