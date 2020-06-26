A song to make you smile: 'I Got You (I Feel Good)' by James Brown

James Brown performs in 2005 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "I Got You (I Feel Good)" by James Brown, released in 1965.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.