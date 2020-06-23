A song to make you smile: 'Keep on Smiling' by Wet Willie

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Keep on Smiling" by Wet Willie, released in 1974.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.