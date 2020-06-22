Drive-in movies coming to Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre Arena beginning Thursday

The 1985 classic "The Goonies" will be back on the big screen Thursday when the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates begins hosting drive-in movies. Amblin Entertainment

The parking lot of Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre arena will become a temporary drive-in moving theater beginning Thursday night for a showing of the 1985 adventure comedy "The Goonies."

The movie will be projected on a 70-foot screen, with audio provided through FM transmission, according to the company behind the effort, Chicago Drive-In Theater. The company launched earlier this month with screenings at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 per car, or $50 for a preferred viewing location, and are available at www.chicagodrivein.com. Concessions will be available from a central stand as well as mobile units, offering soda, popcorn and candy.

There will be portable restrooms equipped with hand sanitizer stations, as well as cleaning after each use and multiple hand-washing stations throughout the site, organizers say.

"As long as an avenue for entertainment exists, we aim to deliver that opportunity to the people that love coming to our events as much as we love creating them," Louie Mendicino, a Chicago Drive-in partner, said in the announcement of the Sears Centre showings.

Future showings include "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Trading Places" on Friday, June 26; "Toy Story 4" and "The Blues Brothers" on Saturday, June 27; and "Beetlejuice" on Monday, June 29.

For more dates and showtimes, visit chicagodrivein.com/venue/chicago/.

The Sears Centre is located at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway in Hoffman Estates.