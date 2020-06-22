A song to make you smile: 'Twist and Shout' by The Beatles

The Beatles and producer George Martin work in the recording studio.

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Twist and Shout" by The Beatles, released in 1963.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.