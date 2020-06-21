A song to make you smile: 'That's The Way (I Like It)' by KC and the Sunshine Band

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "That's The Way (I Like It)" by KC and the Sunshine Band, released in 1975.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.