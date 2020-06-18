Suburban farmers markets are back. Here's what you need to know.

Face masks. One person per household. Don't handle the produce until you've paid for it. Oh, and leave the pooch at home.

These are some of the new rules farmers market shoppers will face this season due to COVID-19 precautions.

For many markets being planned throughout the suburbs, it's a transition from a community gathering space to an "in and out" market.

"We're not even going to allow dogs this year," said Al Scott, who has run the farmers market in downtown Libertyville for the MainStreet Libertyville organization for 14 years.

The Mount Prospect Lions Club's Farmers Market, a staple of summer Sundays in the village, is scaling down its offerings, at least initially, with only food items offered.

Cash is no longer king at many markets. At the Schaumburg Farmers Market, customers are encouraged to pay with debit or credit cards.

"No change will be given for cash transactions," according to a village news release, and "vendors will be required to sanitize their credit card processor after each transaction."

In Buffalo Grove, restrictions include a ban on food sampling or consumption on the premises, no congregating or sitting, and no entertainment during the event.

For those who prefer not to even enter the market, Batavia's farmers market is offering preordering and curbside pickup from its vendors, and sponsor Gerald Subaru offers to deliver preorders to residents of Batavia, Geneva and North Aurora.

A few markets have chosen not to open this year at all, including the Dundee Depot Market in East Dundee and the market at St. John's Church in Naperville.

Check individual markets' websites for details before heading over; for general guidelines, visit the COVID-19 Toolkit on the Illinois Farmers Market Association's website.

Arlington Heights

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 20-Oct. 31, at the corner of Vail Avenue and Fremont Street. Proceeds benefit the Arlington Heights Historical Society. (847) 255-1225 or www.ahfarmersmarket.org.

Aurora

• 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 27-Oct. 17, at Water Street Square, 65 Water St., across from city hall. www.aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market.

Barrington

• 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 18-Oct. 15, at Village Center, Park Avenue and Cook Street. www.barringtonfarmersmarket.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Mike Petersdorf of Muirhead Farms of Hampshire talks with customers at the Batavia Farmers Market. The market is open on Saturdays with social distancing guidelines. It is also offering preordering and delivery of items.

• 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 31, at North River Street, between Wilson and State streets. www.downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Bolingbrook

• Street Markets at the Promenade: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, July 2 to Sept. 24, at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road. Held in conjunction with the concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. on The Row. Each week there will be a raffle with several giveaways. www.facebook.com/events/859735477794576/.

Buffalo Grove

• 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 11, at the parking lot in Mike Rylko Community Park, in front of Spray 'n Play, 951 McHenry Road. www.vbg.org.

Cary

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through September, in the commuter parking lot near the train station, off West Main Street at High Road. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Cary-Grove. www.facebook.com/Caryilfarmersmarket.

Crystal Lake

•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 26, at Depot Park, 70 E. Woodstock St. Free parking is available in the Metra commuter lots. (815) 479-0835; downtowncl.org.

Deerfield

• 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 10, on Park Avenue, between Jewett Park Drive and Hazel Avenue. (847) 945-5000; www.deerfield.il.us/301/Farmers-Market.

Downers Grove

• 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 17, in the south parking lot of the Downers Grove train station, off Burlington Avenue. Sponsored by Indian Boundary YMCA and the Village of Downers Grove. www.ymcachicago.org/indianboundary/.

Shoppers browse the Elgin Farmers Market last summer. This year it will be held in a new location, on Spring Street. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

• 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 2, on Spring Street, south of Chicago Street, downtown Elgin. downtownelgin.com.

Elk Grove Village

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 24, at the Clock Tower on the Municipal Grounds, 901 Wellington Ave. www.elkgrovefarmersmarket.com or www.facebook.com/elkgrovefarmersmarket.

Elmhurst

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 28, on northwest corner of Vallette and Division streets. www.facebook.com/elmhurstfarmersmarket.

Fox Lake

• 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through September, Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. www.foxlakefarmersmarket.com.

Geneva

• Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 8, at Geneva Metra Station, South and Fourth streets. bensidounusa.com.

Glen Ellyn

• Glen Ellyn French Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 21 to Sept. 27, at 546 Duane St. www.bensidounusa.com/glen-ellyn/.

Grayslake

• Grayslake's Summer Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 23, 100 Center St., downtown Grayslake. www.grayslakefarmersmarket.com.

• College of Lake County: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Aug. 6, College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Annual Campus Farmers Market offering a range of vegetables grown by students. The start date may change; for updates, www.facebook.com/clchorticulture.

Hampshire

• Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Saturday, June-October, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive. www.facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket/.

Highland Park

• Ravinia's Annual Farmers Market: Priority shopping hours 7 to 8 a.m., general public hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 28, Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams Avenue and St. John's Avenue. www.raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Hinsdale

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, through Oct. 12, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave. www.hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market or www.facebook.com/Hinsdalemarket.

Huntley

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 3, on the square at Coral and Church streets in downtown Huntley. (847) 515-5262; www.huntley.il.us.

Lake Bluff

• 7 a.m. to noon Fridays, through Oct. 9, at the Village Green, near the intersection of Scranton Avenue and Sheridan Road, downtown Lake Bluff. lakeblufffarmersmarket.com.

Lake Zurich

• 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 11, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. lakezurich.org/366/Farmers-Market.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2019 Diana Lopez of Harvard sorts through some sunflowers during last year's MainStreet Libertyville Farmers Market, which is held Thursdays through October.

• MainStreet Libertyville's Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 22, in Cook Park and on West Church Street, downtown Libertyville. www.libertyvillefarmersmarket.org.

Lisle

• Lisle French Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 20-Sept. 19, on Garfield Avenue, adjacent Prairie Walk Pond. www.bensidounusa.com/lisle/.

Mount Prospect

• Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 18, at Mount Prospect Train Depot, East Commuter Parking Lot, near the corner of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street. www.experiencemountprospect.org/enjoy/lions-club-farmers-marketor mplions.org.

Mundelein

• 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 19-Oct. 16, on Park Street, between Lake and Seymour streets. Hosted by the Mundelein Community Connection. October dates are weather dependent with shorter hours. (847) 970-9235 or www.mundeleincommunityconnection.org/farmers-market-general-information.html.

Naperville

• Naperville 95th Street Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 24, at Naperville's 95th Street Library parking lot, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive. Sponsored by Naperville Park District and Naperville Public Library. www.napervilleparks.org/farmersmarket.

• Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 6 to Oct. 31, at Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave. napervillefarmersmarket.com or Facebook.

Fresh fruits and vegetables beckon shoppers to outdoor farmers markets this summer, including the Naperville Farmers Market at 5th Avenue Station. - Courtesy of Naperville Farmers Market

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 14, at Meadow Plaza, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Oswego

• Oswego Country Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 28-Oct. 18, at 19 Main St. www.facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket.

Palatine

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October in the Palatine commuter station parking lot, Smith and Wood streets. www.palatinesistercities.org/farmers-market.

Park Ridge

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, Saturdays, through the last Saturday in October, at 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden streets. www.parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

St. Charles

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through October, alongside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. www.bakermemorialchurch.org or facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Schaumburg

• Olde Schaumburg Centre Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 30, in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road, in Town Square. www.villageofschaumburg.com/visitors/market.htm.

Sugar Grove

• 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Sept. 26, at Sugar Grove Municipal Center, 10 Municipal Drive (at Route 30). www.facebook.com/sgfarmersmarket/.

Wadsworth

• 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 8-Sept. 30, Wadsworth Park, adjacent to the village hall, 14155 W. Wadsworth Road. The market may be postponed depending on vendor availability; for updates, (847) 336-7771 or www.villageofwadsworth.org.

Wauconda

• 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 2 to Sept. 24, on Main Street, between Bangs and Mill streets. (847) 526-5580 or waucondachamber.org.

Wheaton

• Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 7, in the municipal parking lot 3 at Main Street and Liberty Drive. www.facebook.com/WheatonFrenchMarket.

Winfield

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 28, in the Prairie Trail Center at the southwest corner of Geneva and County Farm roads. www.facebook.com/WinfieldFarmMarket/.

Woodstock

• Woodstock Summer Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, through Oct. 24, around the historic town square, 101 N. Johnson St. It is a Producers Only Market. www.woodstockfarmersmarket.org.

• Daily Herald staff writers Chris Placek, Mick Zawislak and Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.