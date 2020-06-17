Schaumburg library ready to serve with curbside pick-up

Author and columnist Dave Barry said reading is a "vacation for the mind," and what better time to read than now, when most of us had to cancel our actual vacations due to COVID-19?

With the Schaumburg Township District Library open for curbside service, readers throughout the community are checking out books and other materials from all three library locations.

If you're among the many residents who missed the library during the time it was closed in accordance with the governor's rules, you are welcome to use it now. Curbside pick-up is easy and available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And, it only takes three simple steps.

First, go to SchaumburgLibrary.org to choose your materials and place a hold using your library card number and pin. You can also do this by calling (847) 985-4000.

Second, wait for a message saying your materials are ready to pick up. Library staff will either send an email or call. Please be aware that processing time may be a bit slower than usual.

And, third, come to the designated Curbside Pick-Up area at the library location you specified. Once you arrive, text or call the library following the directions posted on the signs to let staff know you're in the pick-up area. Stay in your car, pop the trunk and staff will confirm your last name and card number, then place your items in your trunk.

Don't have a car? No worries. Curbside pick-up is available for pedestrians, too. If you walk or ride a bike to the library, look for the orange pedestrian Curbside Pick-Up tent and text or call following the directions posted on the signs.

Want something beside books or movies? The library's got your back. Some additional items, including tax forms, Summer Challenge Activity Books and program activity kits, are available. Simply call (847) 985-4000 to request these items.

You can even get a small print job done through the library's wireless printing service and pick up your pages using curbside pick-up. Call the library at (847) 923-3352 for details, or go to the library's website and read the article on curbside pick-up, which explains the process. Library cardholders can get up to 25 pages printed for free.

Wish you could browse the collection like you did during pre-pandemic times? Unfortunately, that is not possible due to building closures; however, librarians are ready and waiting to help you choose books that suit your interests.

Feel free to contact librarians at read@stdl.org or call (847) 923-3140. You can also get recommendations at Media Match by going online to SchaumburgLibrary.org/media-match.

Concerned about health and safety? Since June 1, thousands of items have been returned and put through the seven-day quarantine period in containers located outside the library. These storage containers are wiped down after one group of items is removed and before new items are placed inside, which minimizes cross-contamination between items and helps keep staff safe as they handle materials.

The library is taking other safety measures as well to keep its materials and buildings disinfected and staff protected with masks, gloves, hand-washing and sanitizer.

Management, staff and board members at the Schaumburg Township District Library hope the library can be an oasis for all those facing challenging times. If you need information, entertainment, research materials, craft ideas and more, let the library be at your service.

And remember to join the fun with the Summer Reading Challenge for all ages.