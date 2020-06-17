A song to make you smile: 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World' by IZ

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole was a Hawaiian legend whose medley of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "What a Wonderful World" made him a national sensation.

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, released in 1993.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

-- Daily Herald report