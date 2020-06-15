A song to make you smile: 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' by The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys perform Oct. 30, 1966, in Essen, West Germany. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Beach Boys, released in 1966.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.