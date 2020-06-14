A song to make you smile: 'A Sunday Kind of Love' by Etta James

Etta James & The Roots perform June 19, 2004, at the 26th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "A Sunday Kind of Love" by Etta James, released in 1960.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.