Til Morning's Parker brothers join our livestream series Thursday

Devin Parker belts out Til Morning's most recent release "Okay" from the singles' video. Devin and his brother Pat will join us Thursday, June 18, for our livestream concert and interview. Courtesy of Bryan Buchelt

Til Morning's Devin, left, and Pat Parker will join us Thursday, June 18, for our livestream concert and interview series. Courtesy of Alfonso Monroy

The Parker brothers, Devin and Pat, are on an exciting ride.

Following up their debut EP "Never Growing Old" in summer 2018, recorded under the band name Parker, the brothers from Chicago's South side Hegewisch neighborhood released a single, "Okay," in April under the new moniker, Til Morning.

The two will join us at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, for our Chicago Sound Check Presents livestreaming concert/interview series, brought to you by the Daily Herald and Mike's Hard Lemonade. The event will be streamed live on Instagram.com/chicagosoundcheck.

For the last two years, the Parkers have been fighting hard on the music scene, taking as many opportunities to get on a stage as they could with the band's catalog of charmingly gritty and relatable songs.

And while the band brings a high-energy punk spirit to the stage, the stripped-down acoustic moments are even more powerful.

Til Morning recently spent a weekend at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas, recording some new songs, which proved a welcome reprieve from the spring's lockdowns.

Since the Parkers have been quarantining together, they've been able to write songs and practice. Devin said he also used the time to tackle much of the band's rebranding and cosmetic efforts while stages were dark. And as Til Morning shows and a regional tour were canceled, they focused their efforts on new music and building relationships on the scene.

"Now it's about finding opportunities to create professional content in unique ways that fit the times," Devin said.

So when the opportunity to record some of the new music popped up, they jumped at it.

"Sonic Ranch was so cool," Devin said. "It was another world being there, and the people that were there are just so freakin' great."

"Okay" followed close on the heels of the band's name change, and with it, Til Morning had a chance to showcase a new direction.

Still holding true to the band's sock-you-in-the-face-with-raw-emotion original sound, Til Morning is sloughing off the pop-punk stripes in favor of a more mainstream pop-rock sound.

But rest assured, the punk influence is still there.

Devin and Pat will play acoustic versions of some of the band's favorites as well as talking about what's coming up for them now that Chicago and the region are creeping out of lockdown.