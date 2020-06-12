Feder: Oprah to bring pomp and circumstance to Chicago's virtual graduation Sunday

Eight Chicago television stations are onboard to broadcast a star-studded virtual graduation ceremony for the city's 35,000 high school seniors. Airing at 1 p.m. Sunday, it's billed as "Graduation 2020: For Chicago. By Chicago," Robert Feder writes.

Hosted by Miguel Cervantes, star of the musical "Hamilton" in Chicago, the live one-hour special will feature a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey and appearances by performing artists (including hip-hop star Common and Katie Kadan of "The Voice"), professional athletes and other celebrities.

The unprecedented event is being produced by ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 for the city of Chicago in partnership with Citadel, the financial services and investment company owned by billionaire Ken Griffin.

In addition to ABC 7, the special will air on CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Nexstar Media Group WGN-Channel 9, Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11, Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26, Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, and Univision WGBO-Channel 66. It also will air on Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM among other radio stations.

