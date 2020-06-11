 

Feder: CBS 2 wins Peabody Award for Dave Savini series

  • CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 won a Peabody Award Wednesday for "Unwarranted," reporter Dave Savini's ongoing investigation of Chicago police conducting raids on the wrong houses.

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 6/11/2020 6:31 AM

"Through exhaustive interviews, surveillance of video footage from nearby buildings, and hundreds of Freedom of Information Act requests, Savini uncovered findings that range from careless to callous," the judges said, citing the series for its "tenacity, thoroughness and impact."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Saying he was "honored, thrilled and grateful" for the recognition, Savini wrote on LinkedIn: "In the end we uncovered hundreds of negative raids and ultimately dozens of children would tell us their stories. A new law and policy were created but it's not over."

Also among this year's Peabody Award winners was "Surviving R. Kelly," Lifetime's blockbuster series on women who survived alleged sexual abuse from Chicago-based R&B superstar R. Kelly.

