 

Calling all princesses and superheroes: Sears Centre to host Drive-Thru Character Parade

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 6/10/2020 5:55 PM

Still a ways from its reopening phase of the Restore Illinois plan, Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre Arena will experience an unusual splash of life and color Saturday, June 13 -- albeit outside -- in the form of a Drive-Thru Character Parade featuring princesses and superheroes from popular children's movies.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. Due to social distancing protocols, all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The cost of admission is $20 per vehicle, and attendees are encouraged to decorate their cars in the spirit of the parade.

The subject-to-change list of characters includes Elsa, Anna and Olaf from "Frozen," Sleeping Beauty, Moana, Belle, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Elena of Avalor, Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story," LOL Surprise Diva Doll, Maui, Captain Hook, Captain America and Spider-Man.

The event also features an impersonator of performer JoJo Siwa, a DJ playing kids' favorites and musical performances by select characters.

Advanced registration is required before the end of the day Friday, June 12, and only a limited number of vehicles are permitted.

For details or to register, visit the eventbrite registration page at eventbrite.com/e/drive-thru-character-parade-tickets-108149921326.

