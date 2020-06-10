A song to make you smile: 'Let's Hang On' by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons perform at the Rosemont Theatre. Associated Press, 2013

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Let's Hang On" by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, released in 1965.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.