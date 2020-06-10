 

A song to make you smile: 'Let's Hang On' by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

  • Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons perform at the Rosemont Theatre.

    Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons perform at the Rosemont Theatre. Associated Press, 2013

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/10/2020 6:16 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Let's Hang On" by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, released in 1965.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 