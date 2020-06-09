Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, Air and Water Show canceled

Lollapalooza has been canceled this summer because of COVID-19, the city of Chicago announced Tuesday. Associated Press, 2018

Chicago's biggest summer events -- Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago and the Chicago Air and Water Show -- have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus also forced the cancellation of the Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park; Chicago SummerDance; many events at the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park and the Chicago Riverwalk; and the Maxwell Street Market through Labor Day, Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday.

Select summer happenings will be reconceived as virtual events including Lollapalooza, which was scheduled to take place July 30 to Aug. 2 in Chicago's Grant Park. The music fest will be re-imagined as a "weekend-long virtual event that will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and more," according to the festival website. The livestream schedule will be available next month.

Other virtual festivals include the Millennium Park at Home, a genre-defying music series featuring performances by Jon Langford, The Braided Janes, Zeshan B, Sen Morimoto and other local musicians from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays on June 18 and 25 and July 9 to 23. A blues mini-fest with Melody Angel, John Primer, Toronzo Cannon and others follows July 31 through Aug. 2.

Taste of Chicago To-Go -- supporting more than two dozen neighborhood restaurants and food trucks -- will feature a food truck procession on July 8 and online cooking demonstrations from July 8 to 12.

SummerDance in Place, an at-home version of SummerDance broadcast live and on social media and consisting of a 30-minute lesson followed by 60 minutes of music, will take place Wednesdays July 1 through 29.

For updates, see chicago.gov/dcase.