A song to make you smile: 'American Girl' by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty performs with The Heartbreakers in 2008 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "American Girl" by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, released in 1976.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.