Returning your young athlete to the field

Children's practices may soon begin with social distancing and other rules in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stock Photo

Typically, as we enter the warm summer months, your child would likely be taking to the batter's box or running furiously after the ball on a soccer field. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on sports of all kinds, many area leagues are getting ready for a comeback.

With the state entering the third phase of its Restore Illinois plan, athletic practices are being reintroduced, as well as individualized training for team sports and athletics. Actual games will need to wait, though, as they'll be reintroduced in future phases.

To prepare your child for the return to a favorite sport, Amita Health's sports medicine and pediatric infectious disease experts have developed return-to-play guidelines that look to offset the risk of COVID-19 infection to players, coaches and parents.

Though there will always be some level of risk, experts say the following recommendations can help safeguard the health of all involved and get Chicago-area children back to play.

First and foremost are the cautions for young athletes returning to the field after such a long break. Delay returning to sports if your child has any of the following:

• Diabetes

• Chronic lung disease, such as asthma

• Heart condition

• Severe obesity

• Chronic kidney disease

This should include children who may be undergoing chemotherapy or similar immunocompromising treatment.

Young athletes don't need to wear a face covering during practice or training if social distancing guidelines are followed, including no team huddles and no high-fives or fist bumps. - Stock Photo

Young athletes don't need to wear a face covering during practice or training if social distancing guidelines are followed, including no team huddles, no high-fives or fist bumps and no team congregating on the field.

Other cautions to take include:

• No shared water bottles

• Use disposable water cups once, then discard

• Wash all workout clothing and gear daily

Be certain to drop your child athlete off at designated drop-off points to be screened for temperature and flu symptoms by the team or organization before taking the field, as appropriate. One parent may accompany younger children, provided they wear a face covering.

No spectators should be allowed on or near the field. You should remain in your car, being certain not to congregate in the parking lot, bleachers or on the field.

And don't forget -- wear face coverings and practice social distancing at all times.

• Children's health is a continuing series. This week's article is courtesy of Amita Health.