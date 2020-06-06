If you missed our concert with ZORILA, here's where you can see it

Henry, left, and Stew Arp, Anthony Hish and Nate Finn of alternative rock band ZORILA joined Chicago Sound Check Presents for a livestream concert and interview Friday, June 5. Courtesy of ZORILA

ZORILA was ready for livestreaming life. The band, four members of which have been living together during the coronavirus quarantine, has stayed sharp practicing together on the regular, an anomaly for musicians during this spring's lockdowns. It didn't hurt that the band recently released an acoustic EP, so they were all ready for a stripped-down set when they joined our Chicago Sound Check Presents concert/interview series, sponsored by the Daily Herald.

The band -- Nate Finn, Anthony Hish and brothers Henry and Stew Arp -- discussed quarantine life, their history and the Chicago music scene, as well as treating viewers to some favorite songs.

ZORILA played to support SocialWorks, a Chicago-based organization working to give children in our communities arts and educational opportunities. More recently, the organization has also stepped up to bring food to families and Chicago Public Schools students in areas facing temporary grocery store and restaurant shutdowns during the COVID-19 crisis and this week's protests.

The event, which streamed live on Instagram, can still be found on the IG TV post at instagram.com/chicagosoundcheck, Chicago Sound Check's Facebook page and at chicagosoundcheck.com.