 

A song to make you smile: 'Friday I'm In Love'

  • The Cure, including lead singer Robert Smith, performs in 2008 at the Tweeter Center -- now known as the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre -- in South suburban Tinley Park.

      The Cure, including lead singer Robert Smith, performs in 2008 at the Tweeter Center -- now known as the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre -- in South suburban Tinley Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, August 2008

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/5/2020 6:27 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Friday I'm In Love" by The Cure, released in 1992.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 