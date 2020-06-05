A song to make you smile: 'Friday I'm In Love'

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Friday I'm In Love" by The Cure, released in 1992.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.