 

A song to make you smile: 'Hands ... Washing Hands' by Neil Diamond

  • Neil Diamond sings "Sweet Caroline" during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals in 2013. The Red Sox were playing at home for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombings.

Daily Herald report
Posted6/4/2020 12:01 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Hands ... Washing Hands" by Neil Diamond, released in earlier this year. It's a funny (but instructive!) update of "Sweet Caroline" for the coronavirus pandemic.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

