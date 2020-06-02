 

Bristol Renaissance Faire cancels 2020 season

  • The 2020 season of the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 6/2/2020 4:25 PM

Just as the bubonic plague periodically shuttered England's theaters during the 16th century, a 21st century pandemic has forced the cancellation of a well-loved historical fair north of the border.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where revelers gather each summer to party Elizabethan style, announced on its website the cancellation of the 2020 season in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The faire, which had been scheduled for July 11 through Sept. 7, typically attracts about 200 artisans and entertainers including musicians, jugglers, comedians, sword fighters and assorted 16th century characters.

Season pass holders and faire members can roll their passes or memberships over to 2021, the fair's 34th season. People who purchased a general admission ticket for 2020 will receive a ticket for next year's season plus a complimentary ticket for 2021 when they return the paid ticket by July 1 to: Renaissance Pleasure Faire, ATTN: Bristol Tickets, 5027 Irwindale Ave., Ste. 200, Irwindale, CA 91706.

Refunds are also available by calling (888) 718-4253 or emailing refunds@showclix.com.

For more information, see renfair.com/bristol.

