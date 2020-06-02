A song to make you smile: 'Move Along' by All-American Rejects

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Move Along" by All-American Rejects, released in 2005.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.