 

A song to make you smile: 'Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves' by The Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin

  • Aretha Franklin in 2011.

    Aretha Franklin in 2011. Associated Press

  • Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles in Los Angeles in 2014.

    Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles in Los Angeles in 2014. Associated Press/January 2014

 
Posted6/1/2020 5:30 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" by The Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin, released in 1985.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

