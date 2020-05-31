A song to make you smile: 'My Heart's Always Yours' by The Arkells

The Arkells Courtesy of The Arkells

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "My Heart's Always Yours" by Canadian rockers The Arkells, released in 2015.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.