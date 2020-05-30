A song to make you smile: 'Rhinestone Cowboy' by Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell performs at the Stagecoach Music Festival in 2008. Associated Press file photo, May 2008

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Rhinestone Cowboy" by Glen Campbell, released in 1975.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.